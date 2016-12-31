By OSCAR MALIPENGA

GOVERNMENT should not intimidate civil servants because they shall react to their threats, Zambia Congress of Trade Unions Nkole Chishimba has warned the Government.

And Mr Chishimba has vowed that the ZCTU, on behalf of the civil service, would not accept a wage freeze in 2017.

Speaking during the end of year press briefing, Mr Chishimba said the labour movement would not tolerate intimidation from Government.

He has warned that there would be an invisible ‘go slow’ leading to low production if workers would be intimidated by the employers.

Mr Chishimba said the Government informed the civil servants sector unions that they wanted to re-balance the economy in 2017.

“…But we are appealing to the Government not to impose harsh conditions on the workers,” he said.

He said the workers needed to survive the current economic shocks, hence the need for Government not to be harsh during the negotiations of their improved conditions of service.

Mr Chishimba said the workers would not accept to be subjected to a wage freeze next year.

He said during the ongoing collective bargaining process Government should consider the demands of the civil servants, adding that being harsh on them would not yield positive results.

Meanwhile, the Congress has paid tribute to the Government on the planned creation of 1,500 jobs.

“We welcome Government’s pronouncement of creating over 1, 500 decent jobs considering the current economic conditions,” he said.

Mr Chishimba said the ZCTU was committed to working with the Government in the creation of 1, 500 decent jobs.

And when asked what the ZCTU would do if Government refused to increase salaries for civil servants in 2017, Mr Chishimba said it was too early to tell what action would be taken but maintained that ZCTU would not accept a wage freeze.

Mr Chishimba, who is also Mines Union of Zambia (MUZ) president, said the congress had started investigating allegations of labour violation at the Horse Shoe Restaurant in Rhodes Park area through the Hotel and Catering Union of Zambia.

Mr Chishimba also took time to sympathise, on behalf of the congress, with all the people who had lost their jobs as a result of power shortage in Zambia.

He said 2016 was the most difficult year for the workers in Zambia because of the economic challenges which the country experienced.