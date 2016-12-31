By MUKOSELA KASALWE

THE US$179 million investment by Gonow Zambia limited once operational will boost local business development through motor dealerships and supply of material in the Sub-Saharan region, says Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Margaret Mwanakatwe.

Ms Mwanakatwe said the company would be located at the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zones (LS-MFEZ) and expressed happiness that it was locally owned and partnered with a Chinese firm Zhejiang which is the third largest producer as well as supplier of pick-up motor vehicles in China.

She said the initial phase of the plant with the state-of-the art technology would be known as the “Semi Knock Down” where units of the motor vehicles would be assembled into finished vehicle units where the company would pump in an initial investment of U S$4.6 million.

Ms Mwanakatwe said the setting up of the motor plant would create 200 direct jobs in management, assembly and administration and 300 indirect jobs through local business development in motor vehicle dealerships and auto spare retailers.

“It is pleasing to note that the establishment of the Motor Vehicle Assembly Plant by Gonow Zambia Limited with the state-of-the art technology will result in human resource development.

“Skills transfer to Zambians through various trainings such as on job-capacity building by Chinese instructors, training of local operators, apprentices on equipment handling, provision of refresher courses and provision of customer support services,” Ms Mwanakatwe said.

She said that apart from the inflow of foreign direct investment as well as job creation, the project was a milestone in the development of the motor industry in the country.

The minister said that the company would take advantage of the central location of the country and supply its products to the SADC and COMESA regions explaining that the pick-up vehicles were reliable, economical and suitable for the African terrain.

Ms Mwanakatwe said that the Government was committed and would continue to support the private sector initiatives such as the one by Gonow Zambia Limited to contribute to the economic diversification, development and wealth creation.

She implored other companies to emulate Gonow Zambia Limited and invest in the Lusaka South MFEZ which is strategically located with supportive infrastructure such as roads, water supply and waste water treatment, power and telecommunications which were already in place.

Ms Mwanakatwe said that about 160 local and foreign enterprises had expressed interest to locate in the Lusaka South MFEZ and 23 applications were approved with an investment levels of over US$ 324.1 million.

And Gonow Zambia Limited chief executive officer Siisii Mukelabai said that the firm would market 4 by 4 and 4 by 2 single and double cab pick-up motor vehicles which were brand new, durable and

affordable.