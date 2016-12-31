BY GWENDOLYN MCHENGA

CHISHIMBA Kambwili should be the last person to threaten the Daily Nation Newspaper with legal action because he has always been in the forefront demeaning and scandalising other people, MMD Munali Constituency losing candidate, Mike Mposha has said.

Mr Mposha said Mr Kambwili was good at using the media to slander and attack others while he served as Information Minister.

Mr Mposha recalled that during the campaigns for the last general elections, Mr Kambwili went to Munali Constituency and told the electorate that he (Mposha) was a thief who had sold plots and used the money for campaigns.

He complained that Mr Kambwili disregarded the fact that he (Mposha) was a businessman in that area apart from being a Christian and a married man with a family.

Mr Mposha said even after hearing those allegations, he did not bother to commence legal action against Mr Kambwili because he understood the what kind of a man the Roan law maker was.

He stated that it was on record that Mr Kambwili demeaned and scandalised one of the newspaper firms and also demeaned its reporters and now that he was no longer minister, he was running to the same newspaper and reporters to air his views and attack others.

“Even if it is politics, what kind of politics is this where one thinks he is better than other people by even insulting the dead who cannot even respond? This is a total disgrace,” Mr Mposha has said.

He said at one time he witnessed Mr Kambwili calling Dr. Joseph Katema all kind of names only because he saw Dr. Katema on Television saying that late President Michael Sata had given orders that President Edgar Lungu should act as a President in his absence.

He has further said the culture of threatening media houses and journalists was regrettable particularly coming from a person who once held a ministerial position including a position of chief government spokesperson.