By OSCAR MALIPENGA

THERE should be no practice of witchcraft and magic in the churches, National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili has warned.

And Rev Sumaili has directed that the church should go back to the biblical principles of promoting love, unity, peace and reconciliation in the country.

Rev Sumaili has since called upon all the church mother bodies to ensure that their members put their houses in order.

Speaking during silver jubilee celebration of the declaration of Zambia as Christian nation at Mulungushi International Conference Centre (MICC), Rev Sumaili said there should be no room for witchcraft or magic in the church in Zambia.

She said Christian values and principles should permit in every areas of citizen’s lives starting with the family unit.

“We should bring an end to the rampant Gender Based Violence (GBV) in our country by promoting love and peace in the homes,” Rev Sumaili said.

She also challenged the church that it was not enough to reach the unreached to the gospel by planting churches among the people.

“…It is not enough to plant churches amongst those who have no churches. Saving souls and planting churches is the beginning under this new dispensation of actualizing the declaration. We are to disciple individuals and through them we disciple communities and from communities we should disciple the nation and the nations,” Rev Sumaili said.

She said the discipleship with an integral approach were the churches was ministering practically and holistically was where the nation was going in order for the church to fulfil its mission. She told the congregants that government was looking at working with the church in unifying the nation under the One Zambia One Nation slogan and maintaining the God given peace.She told President Lungu that the people of Zambia were grateful for the creation enabling environment were God could be worshiped. “Sir, may the Lord continue to give you wisdom as you led this great nation and strengthen the church in our nation to overflow with God’s grace. May the next years that will follow led us to do all we can to increasingly actualise the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation,” Rev Sumaili said. She appealed to all the citizens to play their role by focusing on what builds and holds the nation together than what divides everyone.