By GWENDOLYN MCHENGA

AN employee of the Zambia National Airports Corporation (NAC) and three others who were found in possession of 1.846 Kilograms of cocaine have been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.

The accused, Nelson Guzman Baldivieso, 52, office assistant of Bolivia, Tamara Chirwa, 38, business lady, of Emmasdale, Beauty Chisanga Mumba, 36, of National Airports under the lost and found luggage department and Dora Kandara, 37, business lady also of Emmasdale, Buluwe Road pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared before Magistrate Thandose Chabala.

The quartet are in count one charged with the offence of trafficking in narcotic drugs contrary to section 6 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act No. 96 of the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that the accused on December 21, jointly and while acting together jointly did traffic in 1.846 kgs of narcotic drugs namely cocaine without lawful authority.

In count two, Baldivieso, Chirwa, Mumba and Kandara are charged with the importation of narcotic drugs contrary to section 7 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act No. 96 of the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that the accused on the same date jointly and while acting together did import 1.846 kgs of narcotic drugs namely cocaine without any lawful authority.

In the third count, Chirwa, Mumba and Kandara are facing an offence of conspiracy to import narcotic drugs contrary to section 7 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act No. 96 of the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that the trio on the same date jointly and while acting together did conspire to import 1.846 kgs of narcotic drugs namely cocaine without any lawful authority.

In denying the charges, Baldivieso, Chirwa, Mumba and Kandara said they understood the charges levelled against them but denied committing the offence.

The quartet are expected to appear in court on January 10, 2017 for mention and on 23 for commencement of trial.