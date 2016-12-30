‘Chilepule Baby’ dominates December playlist

By Terence Miselo

It is one new song you may probably not understand why every other DJ wants to play. You may not even like it the first time you hear it but believe me, this new joint from Copperbelt’s unheard of group 408 Empire has dominated airplay.

Released this December, ‘Chilepule Baby’ is a song simply describing the irresistible looks of some woman who seems to have confused a lot of men. It talks of how this woman is shaped, dances and entices men in a club. Again it is one song bound to provoke women as it seemingly portrays them as sex objects. Whatever its shortfalls, the song has this lazy but resounding beat that will make you play it again without caring about the lyrics. Additionally, the lyrical content is also showcased in a typical ‘Kopala’ style with new words and phrases.

On Thursday, QFM’s DJ Showster qualified the song on his ‘Rush Hour Tunes’ while several other radio DJs have used the song in their interactive shows. It is evident this is another song with a unique attraction that will quickly fade away after the December hype.

Air Power Band to rock Manhattan tonight

By Terence Miselo

They are usually men usually associated to men and women in uniform ready to defend the nation. However, when they trade as Air Power Band, they are purely men and women to entertain their followers. The Air Power Band tonight kick start Manhattan Lounge, Bar and Restaurant’s New Year Celebration package with a performance set to start at 20 hours.

The band is planned to give out all its best in cover performances including a collection of own compositions of local music. Tomorrow night, the venue will play host to Kafue ZNS Cultural Ensemble to give that balance of culture and traditional music. This performance will be a special New Year Crossover set to help Manhattan patrons enter the New Year in style.

On New Year’s Day itself, the venue will host the legendary Oliya Band following their successful display during Christmas. The excitement will not end there but continue on Monday with Mr. Pontiano Kaice on a laid-back folk music lane.

Danny, Macky2 return to Lay By Nights for New Year

By Terence Miselo

Promoting his recently released single ‘Naina Manje’, sensational Danny returns to Lay By Nights in Chilenje for the New Year’s Eve performance tomorrow night which they have coined ‘2017 XPLOSION’.

On New Year’s Day itself, the venue will host Macky2 who is also making a return possibly for the third time this year.

The Lay By Nights New Year’s Eve package has been designed in such a way that it keeps the fans in constant party mood as we close the year 2016.

Danny, who apart from returning to the venue this Saturday has been a regular feature as his protégés Naso and Titus also hosts Thursday Nights Unplugged there.

On this particular performance tomorrow, the all-time hit singer has promised something to remember and is willing to count down with fans into the New Year. Danny will be supported by DJ V-Jeezy.

Macky2 is equally geared to offer the first performance in the year 2017. He is surely the right choice to wind up memories for 2016. Both shows will start at 20 hours.