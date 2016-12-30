By GWENDOLYN MCHENGA

LUSAKA Dynamos team manager Elias Ngulube has been jailed for six months with hard labour by a Lusaka Magistrates Court for issuing cheques on insufficiently funded account in favour of Mumana Pleasure Resort.

Ngulube, was sent to jail by Principal Resident Magistrate Jennifer Bwalya after he readily admitted the offences against him.

Particulars of the offences are that in count one Ngulube on July 15 and 31, 2014 with intent to defraud, wilfully and dishonestly issued Banc ABC cheques no. 000040 in the sum of K25, 000 and no. 000039 and K30,000 in favour of Mumana Pleasure Resort on an insufficiently funded account.

In count two Ngulube in April same year incurred a debt of K66, 000 which he made himself liable by false pretences to Mumana after accumulating hotel bills amounting to K121, 000

Ngulube also faced one count of obtaining pecuniary advantage by false presences.

Ngulube issued the cheques to Mumana Pleasure Resort but were dishonoured by the bank on account of insufficient funds.

When the matter came up for his defence, Ngulube told the court that he was not going to proceed because he wished to change his plea.

The court allowed his change of mind and read the charges again which admitted being guilty of.

The State prosecutor Stephen Kalaba informed the court that the State would rely on the evidence on record.

Earlier a witness Njavwa Nambeye, 26, a manager at Banc ABC, Southern Sun Hotel branch of Olympia Extension, told the court that on August 15 2014 she received two cheques but the bank was unable to pay Mumana Pleasure Resort because the account had insufficient funds.

Another witness, the arresting officer Nyambe Silume, 39, of Woodlands Police Station, said on September 10 the same year he received a complaint from the supervisor of Mumana Pleasure Resort in connection with two bounced cheques totalling K55,000 which she received from a man she knew as Elias Ngulube, a team manager of Lusaka Dynamos, who allegedly incurred a debt of K66, 000 which he accumulated by false pretences.

Mr Nyambe told the court that acting on that information he investigated the matter and it was revealed that the cheques issued in the names of Eye Witness Solution of which Ngulube was one of the signatories had insufficient funds.