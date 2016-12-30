By Nation Reporter

MULTICHOICE Zambia has donated various assorted essential commodities worth K10, 000 to Kabwata Orphanage in Lusaka as part of their corporate social responsibility.

The company also donated K10, 000 cash donated by its employees.

Among the items donated included mattresses, 100 packets of washing powder, 100 packets of toothpaste, 100 packets bath soap, 50 packets of tissue and 100 tubs of Vaseline.

Speaking at the handover of the items yesterday, Multi-Choice Zambia public relations manager Mwiika Malindima said his firm had been supporting Kabwata Orphanage in different ways for about 18years.

Mr Malindima said that they were delighted to donate various essential commodities and spend some time with the children.

He explained that the donation was made in a quest to help sort out some of the challenges that the home of vulnerable children had been facing.

Mr Malindima pointed out that Multi-Choice was passionate on enriching people’s lives and it had also adopted to support a ward at the University Teaching Hospital.

“We are delighted to make this donation to Kabwata Orphanage as a way of giving back to communities in which we operate. But we have been here at Kabwata orphanage for the past 18 years and at least 3 times in a year. We are passionate at enriching people’s lives and we will continue to do so” he said.

Mr Malindima pledged the company’s continued support to the orphanage and various ventures that added value to society.

He commended the founder of the orphanage Angela Miyanda for running the facility for many years with passion, dedication and commitment.

Meanwhile, Ms Miyanda thanked the company for the support it had continued to render to the orphanage.

She said that the orphanage was facing a lot of challenges as it harbored children of different ages and gender.

Ms Miyanda revealed that there were currently 58 children at the orphanage of which 48 were in school.

She called on well-wishers to emulate what MultiChoice had been doing and render help to the orphanage in whatever way they could.