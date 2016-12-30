By Grace Chaile

ZIMBABWEAN born boxer Charles Manyuchi has vowed to work hard in the coming year to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) gold title.

Manyuchi will on March 25, 2017 defend the WBC silver title in Singapore against Qudratillo Abduqaxorov of Uzbekistan.

Speaking in an interview from Harare, Manyuchi disclosed that he was aiming to challenge the WBC gold title next year.

He said he was ripe to fight for the gold title and was hopeful that WBC will give him the opportunity.

Manyuchi who has a five-year running contract with Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) of Lusaka, said he will retire a fulfilled man if he won the gold title.

“The year 2016 has been a successful and challenging too. I trained hard to defend the title and I am glad to have achieved the goal. I will starting 2017 with a defense title fight in Singapore but hoping to end the as the WBC gold champion, that is my target,

“This ambition calls for hard work and I am ready to train for long hours to achieve it. It is my hope that WBC will accord me the chance to fight for the gold,” he said.

Manyuchi was confident he was going to defend his title against Abduqaxorov on March 25.

He was not under pressure and was training with OQBP recommended stable in Zimbabwe during the festive season.

“I am still training hard here in Zimbabwe. I have no much information about my opponent but the goal is to defend the title at all cost,” he said.