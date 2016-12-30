By Oscar Malipenga

THE Patriotic Front (PF) has declared President Edgar Lungu as the sole candidate for the 2021 general elections and has warned some senior party officials scheming to take up the leadership of the governing party that they risk being flushed out before the next general elections.

The governing party has also declared war against Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and former deputy chairman for elections Kelvin Bwalya Fube for having rebelled against the governing party.

PF youths from eight districts in Lusaka have vowed that both Mr Kambwili and Mr Fube would not be allowed to challenge President Edgar Lungu or contest any of the positions during the party convention in 2018 because the duo had exhibited rebellious conduct towards the party leadership.

The PF youths from Lusaka, Luangwa, Kafue, Chilanga, Chongwe, Shibuyungi and Chirundu have declared to have all the rebellious leaders and members flushed out of the party for allegedly abrogating the constitution and agitating confu-sion in the party.

Speaking during a joint press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Lusaka Province Chairman Hollace Longwe said the youths in the Province had observed with dismay that there were certain people who had openly exhibited rebellious behaviour to-wards the PF and its leadership and had been issuing reckless media statements without clearance from relevant authorities.

He said the Lusaka province had identified the rebels in the party claiming that some leaders were no longer in good standing with the governing party and could not, therefore, continue enjoying the membership of the PF.

“These rebels have been calling for premature elections within the party when elections were conducted last year. So these are rebels and not in good standing with the party.

We have been watching them and have been issuing reckless media statements about elections. They have exhibited all the traits of rebels and we shall flush them out. For us in the PF, Presi-dent Edgar Lungu remains the sole candidate for the 2021 general elections,” Mr Longwe said.

Mr Longwe alleged that some leaders in the PF were involved in covert and clandestine activities by holding dark corner meetings without the blessings of the party.

“When you are called a rebel, He said the party had elections last year and it was unac-ceptable for any member to start calling for elections or con-ferences now because the period was not yet ripe.

“…as a province, we support President Lungu and whatever directives he gives, the province will follow. We support the secretary general Davis Mwila so far he has been fighting for the cause of the party,” he said.