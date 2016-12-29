By TAWANDA MUNYUKI

RESIDENTS of Kaunda Square stage One have bemoaned the delay by Lusaka City Council to collect garbage in the area in good time.

The residents complained that garbage in the area had piled up because of the delay by the local authority to collect it.

They charged that the uncollected garbage had become a health hazard as it could lead to outbreak of diseases that can claim the lives of many people.

The residents alleged that it was unfortunate that the council delayed in collecting the garbage despite the people paying their monthly charge for garbage collection.

Kennedy Chisenga a resident of the area complained that garbage had piled up at the designated dumping sites and was producing a bad smell.

Mr. Chisenga said that the residents feared that if the trend of late garbage collection continued there would be an outbreak of diseases like cholera in the area.

“There is urgent need for the council to improve their garbage collection system so as to ensure that the waste is collected in good time to avoid the garbage piling up until it becomes a health hazard,” he said.

Mr. Chisenga charged that the uncollected heaps of garbage made the area unsafe especially for children.

“”Garbage should be collected in good time because the delay in the collection forces people to start throwing their garbage in undesignated places and hence turning the entire area into a dumping site and that is not safe for anyone for it will even affect people passing by’’, he said.

And another resident Nchimunya Himaambo said that residents also had the responsibility of ensuring that they paid their fees in good time to easy the work of the council.

Mr. Himaambo said that residents were partners with the council and hence it was important for them to play their role in issues of efficient garbage collection.

“In as much as we want the council to collect the garbage that piles up, we should also bear in mind that we are partners with the council and we ought to work together as a team and each one of us should play our part’’, he said.