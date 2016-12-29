By Terence Miselo

Gospel singer Mathews Tembo musically known as T-Mathews has released his third album dubbed ‘Madaliso –Loaded’ influenced by his own slogan and theme, ‘ I’m not lucky, I’m blessed’ meant to glorify God’s blessings on man.

Tembo’s new album follows his previous and successful project simply titled ‘Madaliso’.

“ I have decided to call this new one Madaliso-Loaded’ so as to emphasise on the continued blessings God gives us always. It is also in a way of giving back the song Madaliso to my fans that have always supported me. This means, ‘Madaliso-Loaded’ is a new version of the previous song but with more additions,” he says in explaining the nine-track album that he has produced with B-Shop at Cabin Studios and Patrick Kalima of G-Sounds.

On this project which can be obtained from Sounds, T-Mathews has collaborated with Temwani and Collins on the titled track Madaliso-Loaded. He has also featured Izrael formerly Exile on the song Ntungululeni while gospel sensation singer Ephraim features on T-Mathews’ ‘Jehova in Control’ alongside Temwani.

Other songs include ‘Muninyamule’, ‘Uliye Yesu’, ‘Sangalala’ ‘ Lesa Tachinja’ and ‘Luv ni Yesu’. Interestingly, the singer has also worked with comedian and social commentator Professor Diffikoti on the song called ‘Second Chance’. Like his Facebook page T.Mathews to sample his latest songs.