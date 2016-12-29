By Grace Chaile

THE Shepolopolo team yesterday left for Lilongwe ahead of Friday’s international friendly match against Malawi.

The confident 20-member squad left by road and promised victory in Lilongwe with Coach Enala Simbeye saying the lasses were not under-pressure.

Simbeye said the friendly was a good preparatory negagement as Zambia’s prepares for the 2018 under-20 FIFA World Cup qualification series. She said the players were in shape and mentally ready to handle the Malawian side.

“The friendly game will help the players maintain fitness

especially during this off-season. The girls need enough exposure to gain experience. I have no doubt the lasses will record

victory in Lilongwe,” she said.

The two side have met twice with Zambia winning at home while Malawi won the return leg at their backyard.

Goalkeepers: Hazel Nali, Chico Nkhoma, Petronella

Musonda

Defenders: Annie Kibanji, Emeldah Musonda, Anita Mulenga, Grace Zulu, Margaret

Belemu, Ruth Zulu

Midfielders: Mary Wilombe, Irene Lungu, Judith Zulu,

Helen Chanda, Esther Mukaswa, Lweendo Chisamu

Strikers:Helen Mubanga,

Noria Sosala, Happy Pinto,

Misozi Zulu, Barbara Banda