…for the construction of a shopping complex to generate funds for the club

By GRACE CHAILE

CITY of Lusaka football club has signed a lease agreement with a developer, Forli Limited, to construct a number of shops on the Woodlands Stadium piece of land to bring in revenue to the club, Board of Trustees committee chairperson Evelyn Mulundika has said.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Mulundika revealed that the club was in agreement with the developer which will also see the refurbishment of the inside of the stadium.

“Construction works at the stadium are not illegal. City of Lusaka signed a lease agreement with the developer Forli limited to build shops on the piece of lands outside the stadium and to also refurbish the inside. Mulundika explained that the construction of the shops would bring income to the club once completed.

“This is one way of raising revenue for the club,

“All I can say is that we have the lease agreement with the developer and cannot delve into the details of the agreement,” she said.

The club this year signed a three-year sponsorship deal worth K3.2 million with Forli Limited which has seen the team return to Super Division.

The club was founded in 1937 and won the Zambian League title in 1964.

But the club has been engulfed in leadership wrangles and was expected to hold an elective annual general meeting on January 20, 2017.