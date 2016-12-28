Ndola Lime Company

Editor,

The current state of Ndola Lime Company (NLC) can’t change unless the entire management is forcibly changed. From 2007 to April 2016, there was a scramble for NLC. Stealing became the order of the day. We humbly ask our President or Copperbelt Minister to probe this company

Nchanga Mwibwe

Future of wildlife in Zambia

Editor,

It is sad to observe that the wildlife population in Zambia has been declining. A wildlife-based tourism is an ingredient to rural poverty alleviation and GDP growth. However, much of the revenue generated does not reach the poor. Resource allocation to the department of national parks and wildlife is not adequate while staff appointment is based on tribal lines.

Concerned citizen

Bringing back INDECO

Editor,

We appreciate the idea by the President to bring back INDECO. However, it’s important to also find out why the former management failed before we go ahead. A good example is Ndola Lime Company which was viable but today has gone under due to mismanagement. Let the Copperbelt Minister visit and meet the union at the said company so that they can explain the failed projects that have led to the downfall of the company. Failure to do this will add nothing to our good intentions of bringing INDECO back.

Citizen

Bravo Sosala and Shalom!

Editor,

I salute Henry Kanyanta Sosala and Shalom Bus Services South region manager Bimaele Phiri for being among the few to support night travel ban (16th and 23rd editions of Daily Nation respectively). It made interesting reading arguments advanced by Sosala that a few ‘rich’ people want to dribble the poor through the so called task force. I think this task force shouldn’t even be there since its interviews are never done with the poor who are real victims of road carnage. Shalom have seen a lot of sense in the ban meant to save our lives. Bravo Sosala and Shalom!

Moonga Theo,

Rufunsa District

HH accuses PF of failed leadership

Editor,

Honestly, who has failed to guide a party between ECL and HH? He has lost the bid to become President five times in a row. ECL, however, has never been a specialist in failure.

The A Team, Lusaka

Load shedding still affecting us

Editor,

We were promised by Government that there will be no load shedding in Zambia during this festive season but it seems like the promise is not being fulfilled. Will the ZESCO really fulfill its promise?

Citizen

Intensify inspection of drug stores in Lusaka

Editor,

It seems when essential drugs arrive at any health facility, medical personnel share them amongst themselves for personal gain. I am saying this because my neighbour is a pharmacist at a government clinic and runs a chain of drug stores. We cannot have such people putting millions of our people at risk.

Concerned Citizen, Lusaka

For Inonge Wina

Editor,

TLast week I heard on the news about the handing over of the Black Mountain to Jerabos in Kitwe. Mama that was not a bad idea but its better you find a better way of giving them that mountain as it will bring about Kitwe’s first Jerabo war because not all youths would be empowered and benefit from it. You can even look for a company that will employ them to be working on the same mountain under a good payroll system where, if one group of youths (Jerabos) work for 6 to 16 months, they have to be employed on a permanent basis. As it is, they are just fighting over the same. Please, employ more military personnel to stop them from fighting each other.

Frank Simpam