By Jack Mapapayi

A 29-YEAR-OLD woman of Kisasa compound in Kalumbila district has been killed by her husband after a domestic dispute.

North Western Province police chief Auxensio Daka said the incident occurred on Monday around 21 hours and identified the deceased as Karen Makechi while the suspect is John Palata of the same compound.

Mr Daka explained that the deceased suffered a twisted neck and swollen private parts as an unknown object was inserted in them.

He said the matter was reported to police by the deceased’s younger sister Tina Bajibanga.

“We recorded a murder case in Kisasa where a man beat his wife to death following a domestic dispute,” said Mr Daka.

He said the suspect has been detained and charged with murder while the body of the deceased has been deposited in Solwezi General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.

Meanwhile, 29-yea-old Pearson Bisanka of Mambwe village in Kakombe area in Kasempa district has committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree with a chitenge material.

Mr Daka said police visited the scene and found the deceased’s body still hanging to the tree about 200 meters from the village. “The incident was reported by the father of the deceased. However, when police officers visited the scene they found that there was no foul play suspected so the family was advised to bury the body,” he said.