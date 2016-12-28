CHIPATA Catholic pastoral centre director Father Archangel Nkhata said gender-based violence (GBV) is the major cause of broken families.

Fr. Nkhata said during a Christmas mass at Saint Gabriel Mpezeni Parish in Chipata on Sunday that marriages were breaking down owing to GBV which was as a result of misunderstandings by couples.

He said couples should learn to dialogue whenever there was misunderstandings in line with the teachings of the Bible.

“When you differ in life, sit down as a husband and wife to discuss in a sober way because most of the marriages are breaking as a result of GBV,” Fr. Nkhata said.

He said Christmas reminded Christians to love, share and forgive each other as a family or society.

Fr. Nkhata also said politicians must always fulfill what they promised to the electorate during campaigns.

He said it had become painful that some politicians tended to deceive people with empty promises during campaigns but forgot to fulfill them once they were elected.

Fr. Nkhata commended Patriotic Front (PF) Luangeni Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Zulu for his zeal to develop the constituency.

He said the parliamentarian has shown determination to develop the area because he was always working on development projects.

He said his works were confirmed by his landslide victory in the August 11th 2016 general elections.

“I like the MP for Luangeni because he has always been with the people and he has tried to develop the constituency. His works were confirmed during the general elections when he got a landslide victory,” Fr. Nkhata said.

He said Kabwata MP Given Lubinda was also a good example of the elected lawmakers who was working for the people, adding that he was elected for the fourth term and that the people of Luangeni would do so if Mr Zulu continued working for the people.

And Mr Zulu, who donated 20 bags of cement, said he would work to satisfy the people of Luangeni constituency through various developmental projects.