BY GWENDOLYN MCHENGA

FORMER Cabinet permanent secretary Annie Sinyangwe has been jailed by the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court for illegally awarding a procurement contract worth over K89, 000.

Ms Sinyangwe was sentenced after the prosecution proved that she failed to comply with the procurement procedures by awarding a contract for the paving of a car park at Cabinet Office.

When the matter came up for sentencing, Ms Sinyangwe through her lawyers asked the court to exercise maximum leniency on her because she had a serious condition of high blood pressure.

She said that she was in possession of medical records to prove her health condition.

Ms Sinyangwe further said that she had already suffered a lot of punishment from the time she was brought before the courts of law. She added that she had served as a civil servant for 25 years but that she lost everything after she was arrested and charged with the subject offence.

But Ms Sinyangwe’s mitigation did not save her from going to jail because Magistrate Mwale said that he would fail in his duty if he imposed a non-custodial sentence as the offence she committed was a serious one.

Mr Mwale, therefore, sentenced the former PS to 12 months simple imprisonment effective from the day she was incarcerated.

In convicting her, Mr Mwale said it was not in dispute that the convict awarded a contract valued at K 89,000 without following laid down procedures.