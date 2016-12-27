By Nation Reporter

GOVERNMENT is committed to come up with policies to support organisations that contribute to the development of vulnerable children in society, Minister of Gender Victoria Kalima has said.

In a speech read on her behalf to commemorate Fountain of Hope 2oth anniversary, Ms Kalima said Government would ensure that an enabling environment was created in which stakeholders would positively impact on the upbringing of vulnerable children in society.

“I would like to appeal to all stakeholders to work together so that the burden of managing vulnerable children and children with different needs is lessened,” she said.

Ms Kalima appealed to cooperating partner to continue supporting the management of the organisation as doing so provided refuge to vulnerable children.

“Therefore, the continued cooperation and support by partners in the management of this organisation is highly appreciated.

“Without adequate human, technical and financial support in this area, the provision of accurate, timely material and financial resources will not be possible,” said Ms Kalima.

The minister thanked the management of Fountain of Hope and expressed confidence that the occasion provided a useful opportunity to contribute to the future endeavour of the organisation.