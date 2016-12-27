By Bennie Mundando

PREMEIER league division side Nkana football club’s first choice goalkeeper Scott Ngokene has thanked supporters for rallying behind the team despite failing to mint any silverware this season and says he is looking forward to the next season.

In his message to the fans posted on his fb page, Ngokene paid tribute to the passionate fans for their unwavering support to the club despite a fruitless season but pledged commitment to contributing to the success of the club next season.

He said while all the players at the club are disappointed that the team did not win the FAZ/MTN league in the just-ended season, he was determined to contribute to successes next season and more seasons to come.

“Thanks for your support to the team and players. We are all disappointed that we couldn’t win the title for you this year (but) I am looking forward to a strong season next year as I am committed to contributing to the success of this great club next year and seasons to come. Merry Christmas to all the Red family,” Ngokene said.

Nkana finished the league on 3rd position with 70 points having scored 57 and conceded 30 goals.

The Wusakile boys came close to qualifying for next year’s Confederations but Zesco stole the limelight in the concluding fixture against Lumwana Radiants whom they beat 2-0 to finish two points clear of the Kitwe giants and qualified for the continental showpiece.

Nkana’s 1-0 win against Forest Rangers on the same day through golden boot award winner Walter Bwalya who increased his tally to 24 goals still couldn’t dislodge the Ndola-based outfit who needed a loss for the Red Devils to pip them.