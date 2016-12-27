By Bennie Mundando

ROAN Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili was on Christmas day deserted by miners and his supporters after he launched a myriad of scathing attacks against Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda who he accused of derailing development in his constituency.

But Mr Kambwili when contacted rubbished the assertions but branded Mr Chanda as a childish person who he demanded that the party leadership should consider taking remedial measures because was destroying the PF in Luanshya.

On Sunday, Mr. Kambwili called for a meeting at

Mpatamatu sports complex to among other things, distribute fertilise which was donated by CMMC Luanshya Copper mines last month, the process which was supposed to have been done by Luanshya Municipal Council.

In that meeting, Mr. Kambwili is said to have allegedly scorned Mr. Chanda, describing him as a ‘small chap’ who perceived himself to have political strength to dare seasoned politicians like himself (Kambwili) who had seen more “sunsets” in the political arena.

He is alleged to have accused Mr. Chanda of blocking funding to complete 25 clinics in the constituency and that he had hidden the keys to the tractor which was supposed to be used by poor farmers that he (Mr. Kambwili) personally solicited for.

The attacks on Mr Chanda infuriated the miners and his supporters who could not understand why Mr Kambwili used the platform to discuss farming inputs to attack the Luanshya Mayor who was not in attendance of the meeting.

“He even said it openly that he knew that Mr. Chanda was among some ‘chaps’ in the ruling party who thought they would hound him out of the ruling party. He boasted that he had enough political experience and cannot be beaten by political novices and will remain in the party,” the miners said.

When contacted for a comment, Mr. Chanda confirmed he was aware that he was the main subject during the meeting but that he did not want to get involved in any fight with Mr. Kambwili because he wanted to concentrate on delivering development to the people of Luanshya.

Mr Kambwili accused Mr Chanda of dissolving PF original structures and was allegedly creating parallel structures.

Mr Kambwili also claimed that Mr Chanda had hijacked the programme of fertilizer distribution which was started by the former minister of Information and Broadcasting services.

“It is a lie that I was deserted. All the meetings I call in Luanshya are massive and people were at the meeting to the last minute and no one walked away. The problem with that boy (Mr Chanda) is that he has the propensity of telling lies. People do not want him here in Luanshya and if the PF leadership is not going to take remedial measure against this boy (Mr Chanda), Luanshya is headed for disaster,” Mr Kambwili said.