By GWENDOLYN MCHENGA

ABOUT K 16.3 million has been released for the construction of roads in the newly established districts, Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has confirmed.

Mr Mwakalombe said the money which was released through the Ministry of Works and Supply, Infrastructure Development was meant for the contractors who were owed by Government so that they might commence the constructing the roads which were under the yellow book.

He stated that Government has also released money to complete the Palabana, Chalimbana-Leopards Hill Roads and the Chirundu-Katolo Roads which were expected to be completed by 2017.

He said the works on these roads would include construction of drainage systems and concrete slabs on household access roads and road junctions.

Mr Mwakalombe, who is also Chongwe Member of Parliament, has indicated that so far a 13 kilometer road in Sylverest, Tandabale Ward has been completed to a modern standard.

He said the road runs from the Great East Road through to Chinese city and that he was proud to mention that President Edgar Lungu visited the area and he was pleased with the workmanship of the project.

Mr Mwakalombe said it was expected that all roads that stalled would be completed by 2017.

“Come 2017, our government through the road infrastructure development will be busy because we want our city and new districts to be tarred,’’ he said.