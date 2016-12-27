By Jackson Mapapayi

NORTH-WESTERN commissioner of police Auxensio Daka has advised police officers in the province to bear true allegiance to the State by protecting and defending the Constitution of Zambia.

Mr Daka said police officers should remain united in providing service to the nation and adhere to the oath that they swore when joining the service.

“If we all truly abide by this oath, we shall definitely be united as an institution and achieve our goal of protecting and defending the Constitution of Zambia,” he said.

Mr Daka was speaking during the annual ball for the Zambia PH over the weekend.

The police commissioner, however, thanked officers in the province for the tireless work during the run up to the general elections, on voting day, and post-election period.

He said the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) managed to deliver a credible election largely to the support of the men and women in uniform.

“Let me assure the Government that officers in the province and throughout the country stand ready to support our legitimately elected Head of State in ensuring that he carries out his programmes as promised to the people,” he added.

And gracing the occasion, North-Western province minister Richard Kapita commended the Zambia Police in the province for reducing the crime rate this year compared to 2015.

He said the provincial administration was proud of the strides and achievements by the officers despite the challenges they were faced with.

“As Government, we are aware of the many challenges the Zambia Police Service is faced in combating crime. However, let me urge you to continue with the hard work in serving the province and the nation at large,” he said.

He said Government was doing everything possible to make work easier by providing reliable motor vehicles to all stations.

“Further, we shall ensure that contractors working on police buildings such as the division headquarters and the Chavuma police station are paid so that they complete the works,” he said.

He explained that the policy of the Patriotic Front (PF) government is to build infrastructure in all the new districts including police stations plus staff houses.