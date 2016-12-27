By AARON CHIYANZO

Albert Chibuye, known by his stage name Albert Sadiz, is one of the most captivating and talented recording artists in Southern province.

Despite his modest beginnings in Monze, he has always pursued the goals he had set for his life and has continued venturing into the music industry besides having a stable job.

Albert Sadiz who is now based in Mazabuka has always loved challenges. As a musician, he has performed alongside the likes of Zambian talents such as Yellow man, Red Linso, Bob Mabege and Israel.

Since the entrance into the Zambian music scene, Albert Sadiz who started out in a trio band with Davis and Sean has worked his way up to become one of the most influential artist in Southern province.

He had become a firm favourite in most households with the young and old alike at an early stage in his career and has embarked on tours that have expose him to the rest of the country.

Albert Sadiz has been well accepted and is a firm favourite with most of the radio stations across the country especially in Southern province.

His music can be defined as a mix of several influences namely Kwaito, Dancehall, Reggae, Hip Hop and his lyrics are about the township life. His sharp lyrics reflect the intricacies of Zambian life and strike a familiar chord with Zambians from all walks of life, young and old.

To date, he has released numerous singles and one 10 tracks album, all of which have contributed to making him the most happening recording artist of all time in Southern province.

Besides being a lyricist and performer, Sadiz takes his influence to another level, and amongst others, serves as the Goodwill Ambassador of Education.

He believes that education is the backbone that leads to success and makes everyone’s dreams come true.