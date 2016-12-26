By JACK MAPAPAYI

A FEMALE passenger died on the sport in Kalumbila district after the mini-bus she was travelling in lost control and overturned.

North Western Province Commissioner of Police Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident which occurred yesterday around 08:00 hours near Nyazewu village in Mutanda area and identified the deceased as Gloria of Kalumbila district.

Mr Daka explained that the accident happened after George Chinyama, 26, of Kisasa compound in Kalumbila district, who while driving a Nissan mini bus, lost control due to excessive speed and overturned

He said due to the impact, the passenger died on the spot after sustaining deep cuts on the head, left hand and abdomen.

‘’I can confirm that we recorded one fatal road accident in Kalumbila district where one person died on the spot,” he said.

He explained that 12 other passengers sustained injuries and were currently admitted at Mutanda clinic while the driver has been arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

“The driver is currently in police custody at Mutanda police station and will soon appear in court,” he said.