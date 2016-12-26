By JACK MAPAPAYI

WORKS on Kyafukuma market in Kamalamba ward have stalled following the abandonment of works by the contractor despite being fully funded.

Solwezi Municipal Council had engaged Freca Mining Company to carry out construction works on the market under the Ward Development Fund (WDF) at the total cost of K100,000.

Residents are now appealing to local authorities to compel the contractor to go back on site and complete the works so that they start using the facility.

One of the residents Angela Kapumba, a marketer, said that there was need to complete the works so that residents could start using the facility.

She complained that traders at the market had been subjected to harsh conditions by trading in an open area without shelter.

“We are aware that funds were released for this market, but to our surprise there is nothing happening and the contractor is not on site,” she said.

Another trader, Esther Matabisha, said there was need to complete the shelter on time especially that it was the middle the rainy season.

‘‘The structure is wooden, so if it is left like that by the time they will be thinking of completing it, the whole structure would have been so weakened that it will not last,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kamalamba ward councillor Edward Samwata has vowed to follow up the matter and ensure that the facility was completed.

“I am appealing to residents to exercise patience, otherwise I will follow the issue up so that the shelter is completed on time,” he said.