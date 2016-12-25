BY GWENDOLYN MCHENGA

A UPND supporter Mapenzi Chibulo, who was shot dead during a UPND protest after the opposition party was refused to hold a rally in Chawama in August, was shot by a police officer, Lusaka Central police officer-in-charge N. Mwale has confirmed.

Mr Mwale made the confession in the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court yesterday when he gave evidence during the murder inquest of the late Ms Chibulo.

He confirmed that Ms Chibulo was shot by a police officer but he could not confirm which one because there were a number of officers deployed at the scene.

Mr Mwale said he was not even sure which firearm was used because he was not an expert in that field and that he did not know whether warning shots were fired before the deceased was killed.

He testified that he did not know why live ammunition was used because officers were not allowed to use live ammunition to control protesters as they were only allowed to use teargas as well as long and rubber buttons.

Mr Mwale told the court during cross-examination that he did not witness the killing of Ms Chibulo but that the only role he played was to pick up the body.

He said he was also aware that the proceedings in the matter should be properly handled without delay because justice delayed was justice denied as it was affecting the bereaved family.

Mr Mwale told magistrate Felix Kaoma, who is sitting as a coroner in the matter, that he has served 25 years in the Zambia Police Service.

Last week, when the inquest into Ms Chibulo’s death started, her father Mr Douglas Chibulo, a retired teacher, told the court that his daughter was killed by some unknown police officers.

Mr Chibulo said he was in court because he wanted to know who murdered his daughter and that justice must prevail in the matter.

He also demanded to know why police officers handling the matter had kept away a post-mortem report which could have helped him know what killed his daughter.

He explained that on the material day he left home around 07:00 hrs and his daughter even made him a cup of tea. Later round 14:00 hours Ms Chibulo’s friends informed him that his daughter was shot dead at Downtown shopping centre.

He added that he immediately went to the University Teaching Hospital where he was allowed to identify the body.

The matter comes up on December 27 for continued hearing.