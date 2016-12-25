BY KALOBWE BWALYA

ZAMBIA can greatly develop through private sector participation by putting in place policies and legislation that supports and promote local investment and production, Defence Minister Davies Chama has said.

Speaking at the Zambia Air Force annual ball in Chamba Valley on Friday, Mr Chama urged ZAF to utilise these policies and ensure that innovation and entrepreneurship was embraced so as to participate, not in politics but in growing the economy.

“I urge you to engage in at least one agro-based activity, be it a small holder level for fish-farming, poultry, vegetable or any food production venture or indeed at large scale level. We are gifted with adequate land and water resources and I will support you by lobbying for easier access to land for members of the armed force,” Mr Chama said.

Mr Chama also said Government remained committed to supporting ZAF in carrying out its role of safeguarding the Zambian air space and to reaffirm the programmes of modernising the defence force.

He noted that ZAF played a critical role of protecting the country’s growing investments and creating a conducive environment for economic development. He, therefore, said the modernisation programme that the Zambian government had partnered with other technologically advanced countries to secure a wide range of equipment and air assets for ZAF such as troop carriers, aerodrome firefighting trucks, and crew shift buses, mobile workshops, VIP and military transport helicopters.

The minister advised ZAF commander Lt General Eric Chimese to put communication channels that would encourage transformation and new ideas meant to motivate personnel through performance based assessments demand and reward quality workmanship and hard work.

Meanwhile, Gen. Chimese said the Air Force would continue to actively participate in the global, regional and internal peace efforts and transnational crimes such as terrorism, dominate the common threats that the global defence and security community was facing, dictating the involvement of all arms of the defence forces, including the Air Force.

“We will continue to purse mutually beneficial partnerships and alliances with sister Air Forces worldwide while continuing to support our sister ground forces and defend our air space,”Gen. Chimese said.

Gen. Chimese thanked the Government for the unwavering support it has continued to receive despite the limited available national resources under the existing economic challenges.