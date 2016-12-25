By GRACE CHAILE

NKANA’s main sponsors Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) Plc says it is fed up with excuses by the club’s failure to win the Super League title since 2013.

MCM board chairperson Moses Chilangwa said it was depressing that the club ended the 2016 season without a single silverware.

Speaking at the club’s annual awards gala held at Nkana Stadium on Friday evening, Chilangwa said the sponsors were expecting the 2017 title and nothing less.

“It is dismaying that even this season, the club has finished without any silverware.

We last won the Super League in 2013 and the last years have been full of excuses.

“A team of Nkana’s pedigree should never walk through 2017 season empty handed; missing out on the league title, the Barclays Cup and even the Charity Shield in 2016,” he said.

He challenged the club executive committee to work harder and live up to the sponsors and fans expectations in 2017.

“No excuses will be entertained in the in the 2017 soccer season. Remember the saying ‘Excuses are excuses but performance is the reality. It is the title and nothing less,” he said.

Meanwhile, FAZ-MTN top scorer Walter Bwalya commanded the gala night getting the best player, top scorer and fans player awards and pocketing a total of K12, 000.

The striker finished the season as League top scorer with 24 goals and was instrumental to Nkana finishing third position this season.

Austin Muwowo was the young player of the year getting K2, 000 while Jacob Ngulube scooped the K3,000 most disciplined player award while Given Sinyangwe collected the most improved player pocketing K3, 000.

Simon Bwalya proved to be the most consistent player topped up with a K3, 000, captain and defender Donashano Malama received an award for his long-service to Nkana after joining them in 2013 from Konkola Mine Police and Joseph Musonda got the most reliable player.

Defender Diego Apanene won the president’s award while Nkana president Everisto Kabila was honored with the MCM CEO award.

The occasion was graced by Wusakile MP Pavuma Kalobo, Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe and Kitwe District Commissioner Chanda Kabwe including representatives from Nkana’s partner sponsors Bayport,Stanbic Bank and Red Metal.

Nkana have won the title a record of 12-times; 1982, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1993, 1999, 2001 and 2013.