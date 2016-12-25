By Terence Miselo

Another locally-produced film relating to child abuse has been launched at FreshView Cinemas in Lusaka. ‘Misozi’ a movie produced by Youths Action Zambia (YAZ) premiered on Friday evening at a colorful ceremony graced by PF Kapwepwe Ward Councilor Patrick Salubusa.

Featuring some of Zambia’s renowned actors, the films is aimed at reaching out to the general public and highlight the various issues related to child abuse and sexual offences.

YAZ is a community based organization whose objective is to contribute to the development of the nation through advocacy and various art forms.

About the Misozi

Misozi is a Zambian movie drama about a young girl named Misozi who finds herself in an unfortunate situation after being sexually abused by her step father. Her mother rejects her to save her marriage. A situation that lands her in the streets of lusaka, street life becomes part of her life until she’s adopted by a stranger who introduced her to a gang which is notorious in drug trafficking. Left with no option, the young Misozi is introduced to the drug business. She’s sent on the first assignment unfortunately she’s intercepted by the police and taken for interrogation, she escapes the interrogation room after a police negligence. Will the police find her? Will she go back to the gang and continue her job?

The movie features some of Zambia’s best actors and actresses like: Zodwa Khumalo, Robby Nyirenda, MacLean Njobvu, Tommy Lungu, Binwell Jere, Esnart Chushi, Ruth Nyirongo and many more. Esnart Chushi is the producer.