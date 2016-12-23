By Innocent Siachitoba

THE University of Zambia has launched a book on the media industry in Zambia and has called on the corporate world to partner with any school or department to carry out research in areas of interest.

Speaking yesterday on behalf of the Vice Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba, the university librarian Ms Christine Kanyembo said the publication of the book would make the institution more visible to both the Zambian society and the international community adding that such works helped to put the university on the worldwide university rankings.

‘’Apart from giving lessons on how the media environment should be, the book looks at history of the media industry in Zambia and also gives an insight into the media landscape in the country today,’’ she said.

She called on all schools at the country’s highest learning institution to publish books and make them easily accessible and understandable.

‘’I urge all schools to come up with schedules to publish a book, at least once every two or three years, for the consumption of the Zambian society. I know that most of you do publish, but I also know that most of your publications are for the academia. Make your publications accessible through commercial bookshops, through colleges and indeed through secondary or high schools,’’ said Ms Kanyembo.

She said there was need for the university to start publishing information and entertainment magazines for young people using the UNZA printing press, adding that members of the public were also free to partner with any university department or school.

‘’You are free to come over and partner with any school or department to carry out research in areas of your interest. After compilation of your research findings, UNZA press will be at your disposal to have your works printed,’’ she said.

She commended the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) of South Africa for supporting the research work and the eventual publication of the book and called on the corporate world to render help to the department of Media and Communication Studies in form of laboratory equipment such as computers, printers, air conditioners and broadcasting equipment.

Ms Kanyembo disclosed that the department, formerly called Department of Mass Communication, would soon be turned into a school. ‘’I wish to inform you that the Department of Media and Communication Studies would like to grow into a school and as such they have asked us to help them construct structures within the university premises’’. Among the high profile figures who attended the book launch were Daily Nation managing director Richard Sakala, ZNBC corporate affairs director Masuzyo Ndhlovu, diplomats accredited to Zambia and others.