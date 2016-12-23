By JACK MAPAPAYI

GOVERNMENT has invited investors interested in power generation, real estate, agriculture and construction sectors to explore such opportunities in Kalumbila district.

Kalumbila district commissioner Robson Kalota told the Daily Nation in an interview that the district has the potential to expand its socio-economic and cultural sectors and significantly contribute towards national development.

He said despite the district being rich in mineral resources with mining activities taking place, there were other sectors that still had potential to contribute to the economic development of the district.

” As a district, we do not only rely on mining sector alone, that is why we have gone an extra kilometre by identifying agriculture, real estate, livestock and fisheries to be of socio- economic benefit to the district and reduce poverty levels,’’ he said.

He explained that the district had a lot of investment opportunities and if well coordinated will help develop the district.

“That’s why we are appealing to investors both local and foreign to come and invest in the district in all these sectors we have identified,” he said.

He also said to attract investment in the district, Government connecting senior chiefs Musele and Mukumbi’s palaces and surrounding communities to the national electricity grid.

“I am therefore urging ZESCO to speed up the works on the project so that our people can benefit within the given period,” he said.