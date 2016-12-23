By Oscar Malipenga

GOVERNMENT is hopeful that a portion of the infamous copper slug, notoriously known as Black Mountain in Kitwe will be given to the youths commonly known as Jerabos for empowerment, Vice-President Inonge Wina has announced.

Mrs Wina said Government would hand over the Black Mountain in Kitwe to the rightful owner after the disposal of the case which is currently active in court.

Responding to concerns raised during debates on budgets for the 10 provinces last evening, Mrs Wina said the portion to be handed over to youths was the one owned by Government through ZCCM Investment Holdings.

She said no mining activity was supposed to take place in the interim to prevent accidents from happening.

On Wednesday, Nkana Patriotic Front (PF) Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme called for Government’s intervention on the ownership of the Black Mountain. Mr Chiteme said last week some Jerabos were arrested after clashing with police over the disputed ownership of the Black Mountain.

Mr Chiteme appealed to the Minister of Mines Christopher Yaluma and Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo to resolve the problem of ownership of the Black Mountain in Wusakile in order to avoid what transpired between the police and the Jerabos last week.

Mr Chiteme said the ownership of the Black Mountain had been a challenge to youths on the Copperbelt, particularly in Kitwe.

“Mr Chairman, our youths were arrested just the other day concerning this contentious issue of the Black Mountain. I would want to seek the intervention of the Government so that the issue of ownership of the Black Mountain can be sorted out once and for all so that the youths can continue doing business as usual on the Copperbelt,” Mr Chiteme said.Mr Chiteme said time and again the behaviour of the Jerabos might seem irritating but that the issue of the ownership of the Black Mountain need to be resolved. Meanwhile Ms Wina said there was need to translate activities on the Copperbelt into benefits for the masses though enhanced programmes and service delivery.