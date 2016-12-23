By SANDRA MACHIMA

THE opposition UPND must start focusing on the future of the party to avoid pointing an accusing finger during election period, says Zambia Republic Party president Wright Musoma.

Mr Musoma alleged that UPND had an appetite to bring chaos in the country because they thought they were stronger, forgetting that the Zambian people were not interested in retaliating.

He claimed the party had lost direction due to the fact that its leaders had tolerated the ‘nonsense’ within its rank and file.

Mr Musoma advised the party to start working on their weaknesses and accept that Zambia had only one leader President Lungu.

“For how long is the UPND going to be in denial because this will just push the party far from beind recognised by even innocent Zambians who voted for it unknowingly,” he said.

Mr Musoma alleged that the opposition UPND leaders had continued to use innocent youths to engage in acts of violence when their families were enjoying luxury.

He said it was unfortunate that even some MPs were blindly following the wrongs in the party at the expense of advising its top leadership.

“The party risks losing it members should it continue to engage in violent act because they are still in denial and do not want to focus on its future,” he said.

Mr Musoma said UPND was no longer a factor in the political arena because of its records of violence.

He said President Lungu had five years in office, and therefore, failing to accept him as a President of Zambia was just causing the opposition party to lose out as they only concentrated on wanting to attack his governance without solutions, instead of focusing on the future of the party.

“President Lungu is in office and his works are ticking and making his party even more popular because the people of Zambia will be able to point at what he has done and what he will continue to do in the next five years in office,” he said.