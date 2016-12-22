By VIOLET TEMBO

SOME oil marketing companies (OMCs’) are not adhering to Government’s directive to award local tank drivers contracts to supply petroleum products which has resulted in 286 Zambian trucks being parked.

This has been revealed by Zambia Union of Tanker Drivers and Allied Workers (ZUTDAW) secretary general Humphrey Kapesha.

Speaking in an interview in Ndola, Mr.Kapesha said the union was calling on Government to place a ban on foreign drivers to stop off-loading petroleum products at mines and airports.

Mr. Kapesha said 60 percent of the imports of petroleum procured by the OMCs was usually transported by sister companies of OMCs from countries of origin.

He said the scenario had resulted in Zambian tanker drivers thrown out of employment because foreign truckers were preferred to transport the petroleum products. “The union recently engaged Government and it positively responded, directing that OMCs allocate us 20 percent of the transportation of petroleum products.

“But what I can say is that only a few have responded and what we are seeing is that at times 20 trucks are allocated to transport 700 litres of petroleum products. When it is delivered, trucks return to their garages and park because there is no more work to do.

‘‘Simply put, our cake is being shared with foreign drivers in our own country.

‘‘We expect our Government to protect our jobs and create room for new local entrants seeking employment in the sector,” he said

In the southern region, Zambia was yawning for more entrants in the tanker transport business, hence witnessing an influx of foreign truckers penetrating the market.

Mr Kapesha said Zambian tanker drivers were equal to the task and that could be attested to how they had so far performed.

He said Zambia must take a leaf from neighbouring countries that bar foreign transporters from off-loading petroleum products in their countries because the task was awarded to local firms.