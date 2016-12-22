BY GWENDOLYN MCHENGA

THE Islamic Supreme Council of Zambia pressure group has dragged the main body of the Islamic Supreme Council of Zambia to court and is calling for an Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the purposes of amending its constitution and audit the financial accounts books.

The vice-coordinator Ronald Banda of the Supreme Council of Zambia pressure group has sued Bilal Kawandama in his capacity as the acting secretary general of the Islamic Supreme Council of Zambia and wants the properties acquired by the Council and not registered in its name to be accounted for.

According to a statement of claim filed in the High Court Registry, Mr Banda has accused the council of having not audited its financial books for the past six months.

Mr Banda also accused the Council of having failed to register the properties it acquired under its name.

He claimed that the Council should avail its donors to the Muslim Community in Zambia and update its activities and that the Council should be transparent in the manner it conducted its business because in its current form, it was misleading the Muslim Community and the operations of the council.

Mr Banda has demanded for the amendment of Islamic Supreme Council before the election takes place, adding that the Council had failed to state who should handle its election process and the system used to select the delegates to the AGM transparently.

He stated that to date the election sensitisation has not been given enough time for other aspiring candidates who wished to stand to campaign for themselves and that the committee was interfering with other candidates who wished to stand.

Mr Banda has stated that the current Committee of the Council has failed to handle and run the elections because its members were also interested.