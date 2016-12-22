By DORCAS MTONGA

THE Millennium Challenge Account (MCA) has embarked on a campaign to clean the Bombay-Mazyopa drainage along the Ngwerere stream after floods destroyed property following the heavy rains in Lusaka recently.

In an interview with the Daily Nation, MCA communications and outreach director John Kunda said that engineers were on the ground to rectify the effects of the floods in Garden, Roma and Mazyopa by cleaning the drainage to avoid future occurrences. Dr. Kunda disclosed that last weekend’s floods destroyed a lot of property including a bridge in Roma because the drainage received a lot of water and solid wastes from across the city.

Dr. Kunda stated that construction of the Bombay-Mazyopa drainage which was halted in Mid-December would commence in April, 2017 but that temporary measures would be put in place to curb floods. “We halted works along the drainage until April 2017 because of heavy rains but temporal measures will be put in place to safeguard peoples’ lives and property,” he said.

Dr. Kunda appealed to Lusaka residents particularly those who live near the Ngwerere stream to stop throwing garbage and solid wastes in the drainage to avoid floods. He explained that people who had been throwing obstacles into the drainage were to blame for the floods that affected the nearby compounds.