By GRACE CHAILE

SEASONED cyclist Agoster Jilowa of North-West cycling club in Solwezi won the 2016 Cycling Association of Zambia (CAZ) League title after amassing 64 points.

Jilowa’s consistence was impressive this season and proved a tough challenger to 2015 champion Bright Chintu who finished fourth. The 2016 champion said he was happy that his hard work had paid off by scooping the title. “I am humbled by this achievement. It has been a tough season but discipline and hard work proved to be the password to becoming a champion,” he said. He disclosed that his target in 2017 is to win Zambia a medal. Twin Palm’s Michael Olean finished as runner-up with 62 points while clubmate Obert Chembe took third place with 57.

Isaac Banda of Nakambala put up a strong fight to finish fifth with 48 while Brian Hamoomba of Munali was sixth with 34.

The six top riders made the cycling national team for 2017.

CAZ president Peter Chintu said that 2016 was a tough season for the Association particularly with regards to financial sponsorship.

Chintu said it was difficult to host the ten races because CAZ faced financial constraints. “It was a bit hard for CAZ to host these events and depended on well-wishers. I salute North-West and Twin Palm clubs for pumping in their individual funds. Our goal next year is to ensure the riders are exposed internationally. We hope the Ministry of Sports will assist us because Zambia has to send riders to the 2020 Olympics,” he said. He called on the corporate World to assist CAZ buy bicycles for female cyclists.

“We have few female riders and are not consistent. The Association values women contribution to sports in Zambia, hence do also required sponsorship to encourage good performance,” he said.