By GRACE CHAILE

THE National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) has commended the Zambia chess team for finishing second with seven medals in the 2016 African Schools Individual Chess Championships held at Golden Peacock hotel in Lusaka.

The tournament which ended last Saturday saw Zambia mint three gold, two silver and two bronze medals. NSCZ board member Haroon Ghumra commended the Chess Federation of Zambia and the players for the job well-done.

“I praise CFZ for hosting a successful event. Being the schools individual event, the championship provides an opportunity for the young chess player to showcase their talent,” Ghumra said.

He advised the Federation to embark on a talent identification programme so that more young players take up the sport.

“The future of the sport not only chess lies in the youth. CFZ must put much effort to ensure Zambia continues to record a good performance,” he said.

CFZ president Ericho Nshikokola said the positive performance of the young players provided a good future for chess.

“The young players put up a splendid fight. This is a good sign for the sport as we plan for the future,” Nshikokola said.

Botswana scooped the top position four gold, a single silver and two bronze medals while third placed South Africa had one gold and four silver.

Kenya were fourth with one gold, a silver and three bronze medals, Zimbabwe and Namibia finished fifth and sixth respectively with four medals each which consisted of gold, silver and two bronze medals.

The tournament was also officiated by African Chess Confederation president Lewis Ncube.