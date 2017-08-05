By GRACE CHAILE

LESOETSA

WEDSON Nyirenda today seeks to record three back-to-back wins in less than a month as Zambia host Ethiopia at Woodlands Stadium in what promises to be an explosive international friendly match.

Coming from a 7-0 aggregate bashing of Swaziland in a two-legged CHAN first round qualifiers, Nyirenda will aim to maintain a clean sheet.

In a pre-match interview yesterday after the team’s last training session at Sunset Stadium, the Zambian trainer was confident his lads will beat the Ethiopians.

Nyirenda said the team has become stronger and will play a much better game compared to the previous one.

“I think the boys have shown massive improvement. Each time we come into camp, the players are more and more competitive. So looking at tomorrow’s game, I expect better play,” he said.

He echoed the gap left by striker Brian Mwila who recently signed with Platinum Stars of South Africa, saying the player was an integral part in Zambia’s past successes.

However, Nyirenda was confident that striker Martin Phiri and Davy Daka will score the needed goals.

Chipolopolo captain Ziyo Tembo said the Walia Antelopes should brace themselves for defeat.“The team is ready and in high spirits. It will be an explosive game and I hope Ethiopia is really ready for the challenge. We have been together for quite some time now so we are jellying well,” he said.

And Daka said the team will beat Ethiopia by at least 3-0 .

“We are well prepared for tomorrow’s game and each player knows what needs to be done. We have to score many goals, at least three,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia coach Ahshenafe Bekele said his lads were mentally ready to handle Zambia at Woodlands.

Bekele brushed off ideas that the team was under-pressure, saying Zambia will be more shocked in today’s clash.

“I am not pressing the ‘pressure’ button, we are not scared of Zambia, we are here to win and that will be achieved,” he said.

Zambia beat Ethiopia 1-0 in their last meeting in 2015.