THE Lusaka High Court has acquitted a suspect on a charge of aggravated robbery, while two of his co-accused have been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour.

This is in a case in which the accused were alleged to have stolen a pistol from intelligence officers.

Stephen Shamukonga, 32, Joe Peter Banda 28, and Victor Mulenga 37 of Kalundu and Old Kanyama area, were facing charges of aggravated robbery, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

High Court Lady Justice Irene Mbewe found Victor Mulenga with no case to answer.

“I find that accused person number three, Victor Mulenga not guilty of the charge as defence lawyer failed to prove his guilty. I now acquit the accused as he has been found innocent,” she said.

Particulars are that the two accused persons, on November 7, 2016 jointly and while acting together with other persons unknown, stole a Zastava pistol, eight rounds of ammunition, a head dress, a wrist watch a Techno cellphone and a Samsung phone altogether valued at K55, 532, the property of Noah Banda and immediately before or after such stealing, used actual violence on the said person in order to overcome resistance.

In her Judgment, Justice Mbewe found the two accused person guilty as charged and convicted them on a charge of aggravated robbery.

She however, sentenced the convicts to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour.