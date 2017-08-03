By Flavior Chishala-Kanungo

TWO boys of the same family have been burnt to death after the thatched house in which they were sleeping caught fire in Shango’mbo, Western province.

Western Province Police Commissioner Charles Lungu named the victims as Peter Njeulu aged four and his brother, Nicholas tommy aged one of Ngunge village under Chief Mulangu.

Mr Lungu said in an interview that the incident happened on July 31, 2017 around 21:00 hours and that preliminary investigations showed that the cause of the fire was a candle that was left lit.

He said the boys’ mother, Namenda Nabule, was at work at a nearby restaurant and left the boys in the custody of a 14-year-old girl.

He explained that the girl left the boys sleeping with the candle on and went to play. He added that they do not know whether the candle had fallen on the beddings and ignited the fire or it had finished.

He said when the mother knocked off at 23:00 hours she found the house in flames and could not do anything to save the children.

Police could not name the suspect as she was a juvenile, adding that officers were investigating.

Mr Lungu said the remains of the boys have been deposited to Shango’mbo District Hospital mortuary awaiting burial.