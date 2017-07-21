By MUKOSELA KASALWE

THE construction of a sustainable project at Shine Zambia Reading Academy in collaboration with partners from Norway will enhance the feeding programme for more than 170 vulnerable children and orphans, says project coordinator Alfred Banda.

Reverend Banda said the project would benefit many vulnerable children and orphans who would be taught how to read and write and do basic mathematical calculations. He said the charitable organisation was being undertaken in conjunction with partners from Norway. In an interview yesterday, Rev. Banda, who is also UNIP deputy secretary general, said he was on the ground supervising the construction of a sustainable project at Shine Zambia Reading Academy in Lusaka’s Kalikili Township. He called for more charity works in the country in order to help the vulnerable children and orphans in the society.

‘‘Let us continue to do charity works and help the vulnerable in the society. This project will enhance the feeding programme for more than 170 vulnerable children and orphans, who are learning how to read and write,’’ he said. Rev. Banda said the programme was free of charge and open to vulnerable children who would be equipped with learning and life surviving skills. He expressed hope that the programme would help uplift the literacy levels and lower delinquency levels of children in the area. He thanked partners from Norway for their financial and moral support to ensure the project was a success.