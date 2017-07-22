By KALOBWE BWALYA

ELEVEN people died on the spot, while 29 sustained injuries and are admitted to Kafue District Hospital after a Fuso truck they were travelling on rolled into a drainage at Munali Hills last night, Southern Province police commissioner Bonnie Kapeso has confirmed.

And the driver of the motor vehicle registration No AKB 2872 Hino Ranger truck, Constantino Sibusenga aged 35 has since been arrested and detained at Mazabuka police station.

Mr Kapeso said the dead had not been identified yet and include six males, two females and three babies aged between one and three years old.

Mr Kapeso said Mr Sibusenga of Namwala, an unlicensed driver, carrying 40 passengers and driving from North to South has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

“It’s reported that after passing through Kafue Bridge roadblock, the drivers exchanged and the accident could have been caused due to inexperience by the driver leading to the truck falling into the drainage at Munali Hills.

“One passenger is said to have been evacuated to Lusaka’s University Teaching Hospital (UTH), while bodies of the accident victims are lying in Kafue District Hospital mortuary,” said Mr Kapeso.

Meanwhile, the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) is saddened by the death of the11 people.

RTSA public relations officer, Frederick Mubanga said, the agency has since called upon the travelling public to ensure that they use appropriate modes of transport for both goods and passengers.

“The acident could have been avoided had the travellers used a more safer and appropriate means of transport,” said Mr Mubanga.